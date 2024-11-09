LSU moves up to #8 in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE- The LSU Tigers moved up to #8 in the Associated Press football poll with their 45-21 victory over Auburn on Saturday.



The Tigers were also received one vote for first place. Other schools that also received first place votes include Ohio State (42), Michigan (7) and Ole Miss (11).



LSU's star running back Leonard Fournette put on a show for the sold-out crowd. Fournette finished with a career-high 228 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.