75°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU moves up to #8 in AP Poll
Trending News
BATON ROUGE- The LSU Tigers moved up to #8 in the Associated Press football poll with their 45-21 victory over Auburn on Saturday.
The Tigers were also received one vote for first place. Other schools that also received first place votes include Ohio State (42), Michigan (7) and Ole Miss (11).
LSU's star running back Leonard Fournette put on a show for the sold-out crowd. Fournette finished with a career-high 228 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Young children found at home where investigators conducted drug bust Tuesday
-
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
-
See all of West Baton Rouge Parish's results for the 2024 November...
-
Mayor of Plaquemine and mayor of Rosedale headed to runoffs, other Iberville...
-
St. Francisville elects new mayor, four aldermen, see complete West Feliciana Parish...