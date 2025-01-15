Latest Weather Blog
LSU men's swim team dominates meet against Loyola
BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's swim team dominated every event in their dual-meet with Loyola from New Orleans on Wednesday afternoon at the LSU Natatorium.
The Tigers ran away with the scoring taking the meet in resounding fashion behind a 170-14 final tally.
LSU led off the 10 events with a win in the men's 200-yard medley relay from the team of Griffin Curtis, Mitch Mason, Pawel Uryniuk, and Stepan Goncharov who finished first with a time of 1:28.82.
The Tigers took home individual wins in the 200-yard freestyle (Jacob Pishko - 1:41.46), 50-yard freestyle (Mason - 21.39), 100-yard IM (Levi Thome - 50.41), 100-yard butterfly (Pishko - 50.76), 100-yard freestyle (Uryniuk - 46.49), 100-yard backstroke (Collin Quickstad - 52.20), 500-yard freestyle (Truman Breithaupt - 4:31.37), and the 100-yard breaststroke (Thome - 56.33).
LSU wrapped the meet with another team win in the 200-yard freestyle relay from the team of Curtis, Jovan Lekic, Karlo Percinic, and Pishko.
Trending News
Senior Day will wrap this weekends meets with both Cincinnati and Delta State coming in to visit.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Mr. Prada' appears in court for bond hearing; murder suspect going before...
-
Pointe Coupee sheriff calls for parents to be more involved with students...
-
Months-long LSP investigation into drugs, illegal activity at EHCC results in one...
-
LSU swim team dominates Loyola in dual meet
-
Baton Rouge woman inspired by Los Angeles food program hoping to bring...