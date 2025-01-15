LSU men's swim team dominates meet against Loyola

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's swim team dominated every event in their dual-meet with Loyola from New Orleans on Wednesday afternoon at the LSU Natatorium.

The Tigers ran away with the scoring taking the meet in resounding fashion behind a 170-14 final tally.

LSU led off the 10 events with a win in the men's 200-yard medley relay from the team of Griffin Curtis, Mitch Mason, Pawel Uryniuk, and Stepan Goncharov who finished first with a time of 1:28.82.

The Tigers took home individual wins in the 200-yard freestyle (Jacob Pishko - 1:41.46), 50-yard freestyle (Mason - 21.39), 100-yard IM (Levi Thome - 50.41), 100-yard butterfly (Pishko - 50.76), 100-yard freestyle (Uryniuk - 46.49), 100-yard backstroke (Collin Quickstad - 52.20), 500-yard freestyle (Truman Breithaupt - 4:31.37), and the 100-yard breaststroke (Thome - 56.33).

LSU wrapped the meet with another team win in the 200-yard freestyle relay from the team of Curtis, Jovan Lekic, Karlo Percinic, and Pishko.

Senior Day will wrap this weekends meets with both Cincinnati and Delta State coming in to visit.