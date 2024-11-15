55°
LSU men's basketball wins first true road test against Kansas State 76-65
MANHATTAN, Kan. - The LSU Tigers got their first true road test Thursday night as they faced Kansas State. LSU took the victory in a convincing 76-65 decision.
The Tigers were led in scoring by Cam Carter, who is also a transfer from Kansas State. Carter led the team with 20 points.
Four Tigers scored in double digits Thursday night. Along with Carter's 20 points, Jordan Sears and Vyctorious Miller both had 15 points and Daimion Collins scored 12 points.
LSU is now 3-0 on the season and will return to Baton Rouge to take on Charleston Southern next Tuesday at the Maravich Center.
