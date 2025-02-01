54°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU men's basketball struggles in second half, falls on road to No. 11 Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The LSU men's basketball team held a lead at No. 11 Texas A&M in the second half of an SEC game Saturday night but struggled down the stretch en route to a 68-57 loss.
The Tigers and Aggies were tied at 30 at the half, and LSU led 43-42 with 14 minutes left in the second half, but a quick 10-0 run from Texas A&M gave them the lead for good.
LSU is now 12-6 overall and 1-4 in SEC play following the loss. Cam Carter led the Tigers with 16 points.
Trending News
LSU has a week off before playing again next Saturday, January 25 at No. 4 Alabama.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FAA announces 'No Drone Zone' over Superdome, New Orleans during, leading up...
-
One southbound lane of Essen to close Saturday night as College Drive...
-
Principals reject one-time transfer opportunity for high school athletes
-
Police arrest man after shooting death at Airline Highway McDonald's
-
Blind Baton Rouge tenet living without water, electricity; two men hope to...