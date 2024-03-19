63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU men's basketball prepares to face defending NIT champions in the first round of NIT

1 hour 38 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, March 19 2024 Mar 19, 2024 March 19, 2024 3:30 PM March 19, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

LSU begins their postseason journey at 6:00 pm on Tuesday when they face the North Texas Mean Green in the Maravich Center for the first round of the NIT.

North Texas is the defending NIT champion.

The Tigers are 17-15 overall after a 9-9 finish in the SEC, while North Texas comes into the NIT at 18-14 overall and 10-8 in the AAC.

This is a rematch from earlier in the season when LSU defeated North Texas 66-62 in the Charleston Classic. Will Baker led the way for the Tigers in that game with 16 points.

The last time LSU played in the NIT was in 2018 when they advanced to the second round.

The winner of Tuesday night's game will play the winner of Seton Hall and Saint Joseph's on either Saturday or Sunday. 

Trending News

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days