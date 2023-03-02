82°
LSU men's basketball falls to Missouri 81-76 on Senior Night
BATON ROUGE - Another game, another Tiger loss. The LSU men's basketball team drops their 16th game in their past 17 with a senior day loss to Missouri.
The Tigers had their best shooting performance of the season going 14 from 28 from distance, and lead for most of the game but the 16 turnovers cost the team again.
KJ Williams lead the Tigers with 24 points, while Adam Miller added 17. But the story was Senior Parker Edwards, who only played 1 minute prior to Wednesday. Edwards hit back to back 3's in his first start to really spark the Tigers shooting night.
LSU falls to 13-17 on the year, and will finish out the regular season at Florida on Saturday.
