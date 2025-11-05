LSU men's basketball cruises in season opener

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team opened its 2025-2026 season with a win 96-60 over Tarleton State at the Maravich Center Wednesday night.

Six Tigers scored in double figures, with Max Mackinnon leading the group with 19 points and five assists. LSU point guard Dedan Thomas had 16 points, eight assists, and five rebounds in his Tiger debut. Jalen Reed added 11 points and six rebounds off the bench for LSU in his first game back from tearing his ACL last December.

LSU shot a blistering 70% from the field, with 21 assists on 33 made baskets.

LSU will host New Orleans on Monday.