LSU men's basketball back at home Tuesday night against Charleston Southern

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team is back at home on Tuesday night as they face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. The Tigers are riding a three-game win streak which includes a road win over Kansas State last Thursday.

LSU defeated the Wildcats 76-65 after the Tigers took the lead for good at 23-21 on a Cam Carter three-pointer. Head Coach Matt McMahon's squad managed to build a 17-point advantage and never relinquished the lead in the contest. LSU was an eight point underdog entering the matchup.

Cam Carter leads the Tigers in scoring after his third 20-point game of the season with fifth-year senior Jordan Sears averaging 13.3 points and 3.3 assists and graduate student Dji Bailey at 10.7 points and 3.0 assists per contest.

Charleston Southern is 1-4 after losses Friday and Saturday in the first division of the Greenbrier Tipoff. The Buccaneers dropped the first game 86-76 to UTRGV and then another 80-69 at VMI. Their lone win came in a 108-50 victory last Monday against Morris College.

LSU is offering 50 percent off select food, drinks and beer for fans from the time the gates open at 6 p.m. until 10 minutes before tipoff to the game.

The Tigers and Buccaneers tip-off in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. The game will air on SEC Network+.