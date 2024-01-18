LSU makes defensive football coaching hires official

BATON ROUGE – LSU head coach Brian Kelly has finished rounding out his defensive coaching staff with official announcements that Corey Raymond, Kevin Peoples and Jake Olsen have been added to the Tiger football staff.

“Corey’s passion for LSU and the desire for our program to have the best defensive back unit in the country really stood out,” Kelly said. “Corey’s tremendous knowledge and experience, along with his recruiting success, make him a great addition to a strong defensive staff.”

Raymond will coach the corners with help from Olsen who will coach safties while Peoples will coach the defensive line edge rushers.

Raymond spent the past two seasons at Florida, while Peoples and Olsen come to LSU after two years at Missouri where they worked with new LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

All three coaches have strong Louisiana ties with Raymond spending 13 years of his coaching career at LSU, Peoples coaching at both Tulane and Northwestern State and Olsen spending time with Louisiana-Monroe, Nicholls State and Northwestern State.