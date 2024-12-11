56°
LSU loses another skill player to the transfer portal

By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - Sophomore tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he confirmed on Instagram Tuesday.

Pimpton was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and was expected to take on a bigger role in 2025 with the departure of Mason Taylor.

In his second year in Baton Rouge, Pimpton had 6 catches for 79 total yards.

The 6'6, 245 pound tight end will have two years of eligibility remaining.

With Pimpton entering the transfer portal and Taylor declaring for the NFL Draft, LSU is now left with only two scholarship tight ends. Those include freshman Trey'Dez Green and four-star signee JD LaFleur.

