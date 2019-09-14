80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU leads Northwestern State 24-14, halftime

1 hour 17 minutes 51 seconds ago Saturday, September 14 2019 Sep 14, 2019 September 14, 2019 7:29 PM September 14, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ News
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers make their return to Death Valley to take on the Northwestern State Demons. Northwestern State just so happens to be the alma mater of Coach Ed Orgeron. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days