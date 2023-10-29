86°
LSU jumps again in AP Poll before matchup with Alabama - see where the Tigers rank now
After a bye week, LSU jumped up to No. 13 prior to their matchup against Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
See where everyone ranks here:
- Georgia (8-0)
- Michigan (8-0)
- Ohio State (8-0)
- Florida State (8-0)
- Washington (8-0)
- Oregon (7-1)
- Texas (7-1)
- Alabama (7-1)
- Penn State (7-1)
- Oklahoma (7-1)
- Ole Miss (7-1)
- Notre Dame (7-2)
- LSU (6-2)
- Missouri (7-1)
- Louisville (7-1)
- Oregon State (6-2)
- Air Force (8-0)
- Utah (6-2)
- Tennessee (6-2)
- UCLA (6-2)
- Tulane (7-1)
- Kansas (6-2)
- James Madison (8-0)
- USC (6-2)
- Kansas State (6-2)
