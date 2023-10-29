86°
LSU jumps again in AP Poll before matchup with Alabama - see where the Tigers rank now

1 hour 8 minutes 14 seconds ago Sunday, October 29 2023 Oct 29, 2023 October 29, 2023 1:04 PM October 29, 2023 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

After a bye week, LSU jumped up to No. 13 prior to their matchup against Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

See where everyone ranks here:

  1. Georgia (8-0)
  2. Michigan (8-0)
  3. Ohio State (8-0)
  4. Florida State (8-0)
  5. Washington (8-0)
  6. Oregon (7-1)
  7. Texas (7-1)
  8. Alabama (7-1)
  9. Penn State (7-1)
  10. Oklahoma (7-1)
  11. Ole Miss (7-1)
  12. Notre Dame (7-2)
  13. LSU (6-2)
  14. Missouri (7-1)
  15. Louisville (7-1)
  16. Oregon State (6-2)
  17. Air Force (8-0)
  18. Utah (6-2)
  19. Tennessee (6-2)
  20. UCLA (6-2)
  21. Tulane (7-1)
  22. Kansas (6-2)
  23. James Madison (8-0)
  24. USC (6-2)
  25. Kansas State (6-2)

