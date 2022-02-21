LSU infielder Cade Doughty earns SEC player of the week award

LSU infielder Cade Doughty was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week Monday by the league office after leading the Tigers to a season-opening three-game sweep of Maine over the weekend.

Doughty, a redshirt sophomore from Denham Springs, La., hit .571 (8-for-14) with three doubles, two homers, seven runs and 12 RBI in the three-game set versus the Black Bears. His slugging percentage for the weekend was 1.214 and his on-base percentage was .563.

Doughty was 3-for-6 in Game 2 of the series on Saturday with a double, five RBI and a first-inning, three-run homer that highlighted a four-run first inning.

Doughty again collected five RBI in Sunday’s Game 3 victory with another three-run homer, a double and a sacrifice fly. He also doubled and drove in two runs in LSU’s Game 1 win on Friday night.

The honor marked the second time Doughty has earned SEC Player of the Week recognition during his career. He was also named the league’s top player on March 15, 2021, after leading LSU to a three-game sweep of UT San Antonio.

LSU will play at Louisiana Tech in Ruston on Wednesday evening.