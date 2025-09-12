LSU hosts Florida in SEC opener on WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers open up SEC Play on Saturday night as they play host to the Florida Gators in Death Valley.

LSU improved to 2-0 with a 23-7 win over Louisiana Tech at home last weekend. The Tigers struggled to finish drives but leaned on a dominant defense that limited the Bulldogs to just 154 total yards. Senior linebacker West Weeks led the way with eight tackles for Blake Baker’s unit.

Offensively, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw for 237 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Receiver Barion Brown hauled in eight catches for 94 yards, averaging nearly 12 yards per reception.

The Gators are 1-1 this season after falling to South Florida 18-16 in the Swamp last Saturday.

Florida is led by quarterback DJ Lagway, who has thrown for 342 yards and four touchdowns through the first two games. On the ground, Jadan Baugh has added 197 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.

The all-time series between the two programs is tied at 34-34-3. Last season, Florida topped LSU 27-16 at The Swamp, outscoring the Tigers 17-6 in the second half.

Charles Alexander, the SEC’s first 4,000-yard rusher and a two-time Heisman finalist, will have his jersey retired at halftime of Saturday's contest. He becomes just the fourth LSU player to receive the honor, joining legends Billy Cannon, Tommy Casanova, and Jerry Stovall.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm in Tiger Stadium, and the game will air on WBRZ.