LSU hoops ends 3 game skid, beats A&M 70-64

The LSU basketball team fought back to beat Texas A&M 70-64, the Tigers ended the game on a 9-0 run. LSU was without 3 of their best offensive players as Xavier Pinson and Darius Days missed the game, and Tari Eason went out with about 6 minutes left in the game.

Freshman Brandon Murray led the Tigers in scoring coming off of the bench with 21 points. Guard Eric Gaines also had a big game with 16 points, and 6 boards.

To end the game, the Tigers got hot from the field hitting 6 of 7 shots including a 3 pointer by Mwahi Wilkinson to tie the game at 64.

LSU will next go on the road to face TCU on Saturday for the SEC Big 12 challenge.