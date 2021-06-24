LSU hiring Arizona's Jay Johnson as next baseball coach

BATON ROUGE - LSU has decided on its next head baseball coach.

On Thursday, sources confirmed the Tigers were hiring University of Arizona Head Coach Jay Johnson. A news conference making the hire official is expected within the next week.

Johnson, who's been with Arizona since 2015, finished first in the Pac-12 last season with a 45-18 record. They were eliminated in the College World Series this week by Stanford.

The announcement comes after longtime LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri announced his retirement. Mainieri's career came to a close a little more than a week ago when the Tigers were eliminated by Tennessee in their super regional.