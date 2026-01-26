26°
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand Marshal
NEW ORLEANS — LSU football head coach Lane Kiffin will ride in the Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand Marshal, NOLA.com reports.
Kiffin will join New Orleans historian Arthur Hardy as co-Grand Marshals of the Feb. 14 parade.
Kiffin's presence in Endymion is the second year in a row that the Tigers will have a presence leading the parade, with LSU gymnast and influencer Livvy Dunne leading the 2025 parade.
Kent Broussard, the 66-year-old tuba player who made headlines nationwide after he made LSU's Golden Band From Tigerland, was also announced as the Grand Marshal of the Krewe of Morpheus, which rolls Feb. 13.
