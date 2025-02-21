LSU gymnastics travels to face Kentucky in top 10 matchup

BATON ROUGE- No. 2 LSU heads on the road to Lexington to face the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats on Friday night. The Tigers are 7-2 on the season with a 4-1 record in conference play.

The Tigers are coming off a battle in the PMAC between the top teams in the nation. Last week, the LSU gymnastics team handed the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners their first loss of the season with a final score of 198.050-197.675.

In the matchup, LSU managed to secure season-high scores in vault of 49.600 and on floor with 49.700.

Individually, the Tigers shined against Oklahoma. Freshman Kailin Chio claimed her third consecutive all-around title with a career-high 39.725 performance. Graduate student Sierra Ballard took home the first beam title of her collegiate career with a 9.95 routine.

LSU is 88-10-0 all-time against Kentucky and 16-6-0 on the road against the Wildcats. Despite overall success, the Tigers will be looking to secure their first road win in Lexington in three years, having last won there in 2017.

Kentucky is undefeated at home this season, having scored over 197 in all three meets in Historic Memorial Coliseum.

The meet between the Tigers and Wildcats begins Friday at 6:00 P.M. and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.