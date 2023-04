LSU gymnastics team arrives safely in Texas after being delayed at BR airport

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Gymnastics team's departure to Texas for Nationals was waylaid Tuesday after their plane got stuck on a taxiway at the Baton Rouge Airport.

Flight data shows the team's plane was set to leave at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday with arrival originally set for 3:40 p.m. in Fort Worth, Texas.

Officials at the airport say the Breeze Airways flight carrying the team got one of its landing gear stuck in a grassy stretch along a taxiway just before takeoff. Breeze reportedly arranged for another plane to pick up the team from the airport.

Around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, an LSU Athletics spokesperson told WBRZ the team was preparing for takeoff. They arrived in Ft. Worth around 7 p.m.