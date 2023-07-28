LSU gymnastics posts 197.675, punches ticket to NCAA championships

Image: LSU Athletics/Chris Parent

RALEIGH, N.C. - After back-to-back national runner-up finishes, the Tiger gymnastics team is heading back to St. Louis hoping to bring home their first championship in program history.

LSU finished the night in first place with a 197.675 to earn their trip to the national semifinal on April 20.

Myia Hambrick's 9.95 lead the Tigers on the floor on the first rotation in Raleigh, before the defending national beam champion Kennedi Edney matched her with another 9.95 to give LSU a 98.800 going into their first bye.

The Tigers wouldn't look back, closing the night out with a 197.675 after bars and beam to clinch their 29th berth to the NCAA Championships.

LSU will compete April 20th in the national semifinal, with the hopes of bringing home the title in the Super Six April 21st in St. Louis.