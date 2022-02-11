49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU gymnastics falls to Florida 198.150 to 197.825

1 hour 1 minute 46 seconds ago Friday, February 11 2022 Feb 11, 2022 February 11, 2022 9:14 PM February 11, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

LSU Gymnastics falls to Florida 198.150 to 197.825. Four Gators score 9.95 or above on the floor to seal the meet, including Nya Reed with a perfect 10. This makes Florida's 16th straight win at home. 

Florida's Leanne Wong wins the all-around with a score of 39.650, and LSU's Kiya Johnson comes in 3rd with a score 39.575. LSU is now 3-1 in the season and 2-1 in the SEC.

Trending News

The Tigers will come back to the PMAC next Friday against Alabama.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days