LSU gymnastics commit wins all-around national championship

By: Jack Schemmel

NEW ORLEANS - Olympic gold medalist and LSU gymnastics commit Hezly Rivera is a national champion.

Rivera won the U.S. Gymnastics Championships all-around title on Sunday at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, topping Florida's Leanne Wong.

Rivera finished with a score of 112.00. Rivera is set to join Jay Clark's squad at LSU in the fall of 2026.

