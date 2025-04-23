LSU guard Curtis Givens III enters the transfer portal

BATON ROUGE - Less than two weeks after LSU men's basketball announced their returning players for next season, point guard Curtis Givens III entered his name into the transfer portal.

Givens was among the players expected to return to LSU next season, but he entered the portal prior to it closing on April 22.

Givens started in 12 games as a freshman for the Tigers and he averaged 4.8 points and shot 26.9% from the field in his lone season in Baton Rouge.

He now becomes the seventh LSU player to enter the transfer portal. With a few players out of eligibility, the Tigers will only be left with two returning players next season, forwards Jalen Reed and Robert Miller III.

Vyctorious Miller has transferred to Oklahoma State. Corey Chest is off to Ole Miss. Daimion Collins will play for South Florida. Noah Boyde has committed to Western Kentucky. Givens, Mike Williams and Tyrell Ward are currently in the portal and have not yet committed to a team.

While continuity will be lacking in 2025-26 for LSU, they did pick up a few key pieces in the transfer portal.

The class is highlighted by UNLV transfer Dedan Thomas, but also features Rashad King (Northeastern), Max Mackinnon (Portland), Marquel Sutton (Omaha) and Michael Nwoko (Mississippi State).

The Tigers also bring in three freshman who are all four-star prospects.