LSU great Alex Bregman stops by to visit Liam Dunn, victim of deadly Brusly high speed chase
BATON ROUGE - Liam Dunn hasn't had a lot to smile about lately.
He's been in critical condition since the year began. Dunn was one of three victims of a police car crash during a high speed chase that claimed the life of his sister, Maggie and her friend, Caroline Gill.
On Sunday, former LSU All-American and current Houston Astro Alex Bregman stopped by Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital to check on Liam who has been recovering from surgeries on a broken fibula, tibia and femur plus another procedure on his left wrist.
