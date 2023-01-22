LSU great Alex Bregman stops by to visit Liam Dunn, victim of deadly Brusly high speed chase

BATON ROUGE - Liam Dunn hasn't had a lot to smile about lately.

He's been in critical condition since the year began. Dunn was one of three victims of a police car crash during a high speed chase that claimed the life of his sister, Maggie and her friend, Caroline Gill.

On Sunday, former LSU All-American and current Houston Astro Alex Bregman stopped by Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital to check on Liam who has been recovering from surgeries on a broken fibula, tibia and femur plus another procedure on his left wrist.