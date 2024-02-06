LSU football sets Spring practice and game dates

BATON ROUGE - The LSU football team is ready to restart it's preseason workout sessions and they've set their spring practice calendar to start in early March.

Brian Kelly will welcome the 2024 Tigers to the practice field on March 5 for the first of 15 workouts during the spring, culminating with the Spring Game on Saturday, April 13 in Tiger Stadium.

LSU also set dates for a very anticipated Pro Day, where departing starts like quarterback Jayden Daniels and receiver Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. are expected to work out in front of NFL scouts and executives.

Pro Day will be on March 27 with the LSU Coaches Clinic taking place on April 4-6.

LSU will be expected to be improved on the defensive side of the ball as Coach Kelly made wholesale changes to the coaching staff and hired some big names in both the recruiting and coaching ranks for the defensive line and secondary.

More information from a LSU release can be read below:

Kelly and LSU welcome back 22 players who started at least one game in 2023 – a group that includes the return of four starters on the offensive line. The list of returning starters on the offensive line include a pair of All-SEC selections in tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones.

As a unit, LSU returns a combined 99 career starts among its four returning linemen with Campbell and guard Miles Frazier leading the way with 26 each followed by Jones with 24 and guard Garrett Dellinger with 23.

Other key offensive returnees for the Tigers include quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, running back Josh Williams, tight end Mason Taylor and wide receivers Kyren Lacy and Chris Hilton. Nussmeier earned ReliaQuest Bowl MVP honors after leading the Tigers to a 35-31 win over Wisconsin.

Defensively, the Tigers return three of their four top tacklers from 2023 with safety Major Burns (93 tackles), and linebackers Greg Penn (89) and Harold Perkins (75) all back to lead a defense under first-year coordinator Blake Baker.

Key Spring Dates for LSU:

March 5 – First day of practice

March 27 – Pro Day

April 4-6 – Coaches Clinic

April 13 – National L Club Spring Game (Tiger Stadium)