LSU football's TV kickoff windows have been announced for upcoming 2025 season

BATON ROUGE - Kickoff to the 2025 season is quickly approaching for the LSU Tigers. On Wednesday, the program announced their TV kickoff windows for the season.

The Tigers will start their season at Clemson on Aug. 30. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on WBRZ.

In week two, LSU hosts Louisiana Tech for their home opener on Sept. 6, also at 6:30 p.m. That game will be on ESPN+.

The Tigers are back on WBRZ in week three for a 6:30 p.m. game against Florida for their SEC opener in Tiger Stadium. That game is Sept. 13.

Another in-state opponent comes to Death Valley in week four when LSU faces the Southeastern Lions on Sept. 20 at 6:45 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The remaining games have not been assigned to a TV spot yet, and times are not definite, but LSU was given a window for each game.

Early games fall between 11 a.m. and noon. Night games are set anywhere between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Flex games can happen from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., or 5 p.m.-7 p.m..

LSU is set for early games in week seven at Vanderbilt (Oct. 18), and at home against Arkansas in week 10 (Nov. 15).

The Tigers are guaranteed night games in week nine at Alabama (Nov. 8), and at home against Western Kentucky in week 11 (Nov. 22).

The remaining schedule falls under the flex category. Those games include: at Ole Miss (Sept. 27), vs. South Carolina (Oct. 11), vs. Texas A&M (Oct. 25) and at Oklahoma (Nov. 29).