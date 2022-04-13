Latest Weather Blog
LSU football lands 2023 defensive commit
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly continued his Tiger roster overhaul with the addition of four-star defensive back Michael Daugherty in the 2023 class.
According to 247sports.com Daugherty picked LSU out of over 40 different college offers including those from Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas.
Some suspense. But LSU lands a four-star DB Michael Daugherty. pic.twitter.com/94rw8O7f2o— Jeremy Johnson (@JeremyO_Johnson) April 13, 2022
Daugherty told 247sports.com that "LSU is the place to be, and I have a real opportunity to not only play, but be developed the right way."
Kelly's latest addition is just the third commitment for the 2023 season joining four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller and Missouri four-star tight end Mac Markway as the third commitment into LSU's 2023 class, which now ranks No. 22 in the country. The Tigers entered the day with the No. 37 class on the 247Sports Team Rankings.
