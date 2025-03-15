LSU football changes format of annual Spring Game in April

BATON ROUGE - Like many college football programs around the country, LSU has decided to change the format of their annual Spring Game.

Fans will be able to attend an open practice inside Tiger Stadium on April 12, like every other year.

The team will still scrimmage, but it will be more controlled and focus on specific scenarios. It will not be a continuous game like fans are used of seeing in years past.

After the open practice, fans will be able to attend an autograph session with the LSU players on the field.

"Taking a different kind of spin on it, and making it just a different event than it has been in the past, and giving our players, every one of them, an opportunity to... kind of like what we just did here (Saturday practice), where everybody got reps today," LSU head coach Brian Kelly said after Saturday's practice open to the media.

The open practice to conclude Spring football will be held on April 12 inside Tiger Stadium. Gates open at 9:30 a.m. and it is free for fans to attend.