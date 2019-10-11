LSU fans ready for homecoming week

BATON ROUGE - It's Homecoming Week and as the ESPN College Gameday crew gears up to make their second appearance on LSU campus, local fans are ready to show their support for the Tigers!

No. 5 LSU hosts No.7 Florida on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium and the Tigers are still fresh from a 42-6 win against Utah State.

While the College Gameday show airs on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on ESPN, this weekend's much-anticipated game begins at 7 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.