LSU falls to Notre Dame in Game 2 of series; 10-5 final

4 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, February 17 2018 Feb 17, 2018 February 17, 2018 7:43 PM February 17, 2018 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Sports

BATON ROUGE - In game two of the season opening series, luck was not on the Tigers' side, as LSU fell to Notre Dame in a 10-5 loss.

LSU took the lead briefly in the 2nd inning with a 1-0 lead. Their lead quickly faded away by the bottom of the 2nd, with the Irish tying things up 1-1.

Things didn't get much better for the Tigers moving on, at one point falling behind in the 4th inning at 8-1. They did manage to get a bit more momentum during the game, but eventually fell short.

The teams will face off again for game three Sunday at 11 a.m.

