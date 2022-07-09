81°
LSU falls to Notre Dame in Game 2 of series; 10-5 final
BATON ROUGE - In game two of the season opening series, luck was not on the Tigers' side, as LSU fell to Notre Dame in a 10-5 loss.
FINAL: Notre Dame evens the series with a 10-5 win Saturday night. The Tigers and Irish square off in the rubber match Sunday at 11 a.m. CT pic.twitter.com/U8AzFl35Ls— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) February 18, 2018
LSU took the lead briefly in the 2nd inning with a 1-0 lead. Their lead quickly faded away by the bottom of the 2nd, with the Irish tying things up 1-1.
Things didn't get much better for the Tigers moving on, at one point falling behind in the 4th inning at 8-1. They did manage to get a bit more momentum during the game, but eventually fell short.
The teams will face off again for game three Sunday at 11 a.m.
