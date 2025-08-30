79°
LSU trails Clemson after the first quarter
CLEMSON, SC - It is a battle of Top 10 Tigers to start the 2025 season on the last Saturday in August.
LSU got their hands on the ball first to start the game, but couldn't walk away with any points.
On Clemson's first offensive drive, the team went three and out after a big sack from cornerback PJ Woodland.
LSU quickly got the ball back, but tight end Bauer Sharp fumbled in LSU territory to set up Clemson with good field position.
LSU's defense stepped up, holding Clemson to just three points after a 42-yard field goal by placekicker Nolan Hauser gave Clemson an early 3–0 lead.
LSU vs. Clemson airs on WBRZ.
