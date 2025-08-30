79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU trails Clemson after the first quarter

8 minutes 55 seconds ago Saturday, August 30 2025 Aug 30, 2025 August 30, 2025 7:37 PM August 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

CLEMSON, SC - It is a battle of Top 10 Tigers to start the 2025 season on the last Saturday in August.

LSU got their hands on the ball first to start the game, but couldn't walk away with any points.

On Clemson's first offensive drive, the team went three and out after a big sack from cornerback PJ Woodland.

LSU quickly got the ball back, but tight end Bauer Sharp fumbled in LSU territory to set up Clemson with good field position.

LSU's defense stepped up, holding Clemson to just three points after a 42-yard field goal by placekicker Nolan Hauser gave Clemson an early 3–0 lead.

Trending News

LSU vs. Clemson airs on WBRZ. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days