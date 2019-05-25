LSU eliminated by Vandy in SEC Tournament Semifinals

HOOVER - With a depleted pitching staff running on fumes, top-seeded Vanderbilt took advantage of LSU by hammering what was left of LSU's arms. The Tigers gave it their best fight but ended up falling 13-4 at the Hoover Met on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers will now make the six hour bus ride back to Baton Rouge feeling much more at peace with their fate in the NCAA postseason. Before the tournament there was talk LSU was on the outside looking in when it came to hosting an NCAA Regional at the Box.

Now with three extra wins in Hoover, the latest D1Baseball projections have the Tigers locked in as a No. 14 national seed. On Sunday the NCAA committe will release the 16 NCAA Tournament host sites. That announcement is set for 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Then on Monday the full bracket will be will be revealed at 11 CT. You can watch the 64-team bracket release on ESPNU or WatchESPN.

Saturday's semifinal of the SEC Tournament featured little drama. Vanderbilt tagged starter Devin Fontenot for three runs in the second inning. Eric Walker then made a relief appearance to hopefully shakeup the timing of the Commodore hitters.

Apparently that didn't work. In the third inning Walker served up a mammoth blast to SEC Player of the Year JJ Bleday. He now leads the entire country with 26 home runs this season. Later, Ethan Paul took Will Ripoll deep for a two-run blast in the fourth.

A tired LSU staff had little success against one of the nations top hitting lineups. In the sixth Ty Duvall put it out of reach by crushing a two-out, three-run blast to right off Ripoll.

Senior Antoine Duplantis will enter the NCAA Regional three hits away from Eddy Furniss’ all-time hit record at LSU.