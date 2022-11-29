76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU drops to No. 14 in CFP ranking after loss to Texas A&M

1 hour 39 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, November 29 2022 Nov 29, 2022 November 29, 2022 6:08 PM November 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers loss at Texas A&M crumbled their College Football Playoff hopes and tumbled the out of the top ten in the most recent rankings.

LSU fell nine spots to number 14 in the Playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday night.

LSU closed out the regular season with a 38-23 loss to an underperforming Texas A&M team and the Playoff Committee made them pay for it in their most recent and final rankings. 

Trending News

LSU will face top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship game on Saturday in Atlanta.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days