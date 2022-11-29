76°
LSU drops to No. 14 in CFP ranking after loss to Texas A&M
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers loss at Texas A&M crumbled their College Football Playoff hopes and tumbled the out of the top ten in the most recent rankings.
LSU fell nine spots to number 14 in the Playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday night.
LSU closed out the regular season with a 38-23 loss to an underperforming Texas A&M team and the Playoff Committee made them pay for it in their most recent and final rankings.
LSU will face top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship game on Saturday in Atlanta.
