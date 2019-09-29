86°
LSU down in new AP, Coaches polls
BATON ROUGE – LSU was down one rank in both the AP and coaches college football polls Sunday.
LSU was ranked 6th in the Coaches Poll; down from 5 last week. The Tigers were positioned at 5, down from 4 in the AP poll.
Alabama and Clemson were ranked first and second in each poll.
LSU hosts Utah State Saturday.
