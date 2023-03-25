84°
LSU defensive line coach Jamar Cain accepts position with the Denver Broncos
BATON ROUGE - LSU defensive line coach Jamar Cain is joining Sean Payton's staff in Denver. The Broncos are hiring Cain to serve as a pass-rush specialist. This is Cain's first NFL job in his 20 years of coaching.
Cain also serves as the Tigers' defensive run game coordinator, a unit that finished ranked in the NCAA top-20 on defense. He spent only one season at LSU.
