LSU defensive line coach Jamar Cain accepts position with the Denver Broncos

1 hour 40 minutes 15 seconds ago Saturday, March 25 2023 Mar 25, 2023 March 25, 2023 4:44 PM March 25, 2023 in Sports
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - LSU defensive line coach Jamar Cain is joining Sean Payton's staff in Denver. The Broncos are hiring Cain to serve as a pass-rush specialist. This is Cain's first NFL job in his 20 years of coaching.

Cain also serves as the Tigers' defensive run game coordinator, a unit that finished ranked in the NCAA top-20 on defense. He spent only one season at LSU. 

