78°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU Defense Viewing Uncertainty at Middle Linebacker as Positive
Ed Orgeron said after Saturday's scrimmage that he has a pretty good idea who his starters will be for next week's season opener against Georgia Southern. One position he wasn't talking about was middle linebacker. It's a three person race between Damone Clark, Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen.
"I feel good about all three," said outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson.
He feels that even though the team is less than two weeks away from their season opener and still have no starter means that the race is too close to call and that all three are viable candidates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police called after vehicle crashes into noise barrier wall on Staring Ln.
-
NOPD horse walks into Bourbon Street bar during 'Old Town Road'
-
More street lighting coming to Tigerland after student struck, killed crossing road
-
Quiet court program to erase traffic tickets abruptly put 'on hold'
-
College students challenge strangers to water gun fight amid summer heat