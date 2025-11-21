Latest Weather Blog
LSU closes out home schedule Saturday vs. Western Kentucky
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers will play in Death Valley for the final time this season when they host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday.
LSU is 6-4 this season after its 23-22 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks last weekend in Tiger Stadium.
Michael Van Buren will get his second consecutive start at quarterback as Garrett Nussmeier is out for the matchup with an abdominal injury.
Western Kentucky is 8-2 this year and second in the Conference USA standings with a 6-1 record in conference play.
Before kickoff, LSU will honor its 28-member senior class. Three Tigers, QB Garrett Nussmeier, DT Jacobian Guillory, and WR Chris Hilton, have been with the program for five years.
The Tigers and Hilltoppers will kick off at 6:45 pm in Death Valley, and the game will air on the SEC Network.
