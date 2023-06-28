96°
LSU claims national title with 18-4 win over Florida in CWS finale
OMAHA, Neb. - The LSU baseball team won the 2023 National Championship. After the Gators beat LSU 24-4, the Tigers flipped the script beating Florida 18-4 to win the program's 7th National Title.
LSU broke a College World Series Record with 24 hits on Monday night. Each player who started got a hit. Dylan Crews had four of them, while Tommy White added three RBI's.
Paul Skenes didn't hit the mound for the Tigers, but it didn't matter. Thatcher Hurd pitched six innings, only giving up two runs with seven strikeouts. Gavin Guidry would close it out for LSU.
The Tigers ended the season with a 54-17 record, and had one of the most memorable College World Series runs of all time.
