LSU Board of Supervisors to discuss relocating Alex Box bullpens
BATON ROUGE - An agenda for the LSU Board of Supervisors meeting showed the board will discuss relocating the bullpens in Alex Box Stadium.
The agenda states the discussion will involve a "recommendation from LSU A&M to Authorize the President to Execute a Lease with Tiger Athletic Foundation for Relocation of Bullpen and Construction of New Field Level Seating at Alex Box Stadium."
Essentially, the current bullpens would be replaced with field-level seating and the bullpens themselves would be moved.
The supervisors meeting will be held on Friday.
