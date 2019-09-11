LSU board calls for 'evaluation' of F. King Alexander

BATON ROUGE – The Board of Supervisors of LSU will evaluate the university president and “other personnel” before making remarks about itself Thursday.

The Board of Supervisors, the governing agency of the university system lead by its flagship LSU campus in Baton Rouge, scheduled an “evaluation meeting” Thursday followed by a full Board of Supervisors meeting Friday.

An agenda for Friday’s meeting wasn’t immediately available and likely wouldn’t be until later Thursday.

The Board of Supervisors are the top bosses of Louisiana’s most well-known higher education system.

The agenda only listed an evaluation of “the President” and other personnel,” though it did not name those people, along with a "self-evaluation" of the board.

F. King Alexander, the president of LSU, earns north of $600,000. The board reported favorable feelings when his performance was evaluated in October 2018. His contract was also renewed for another handful of years.

The evaluation meeting is set for 3:30 on Thursday afternoon.

