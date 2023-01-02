LSU beats Purdue 63-7 with dominant Citrus Bowl performance

ORLANDO, Fla. - The no. 17 LSU Tigers closed out the regular season with a 63-7 win against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. The Tigers dominated the game in all phases, and got to play a lot of young players.

LSU played three different quarterbacks: Garrett Nussmeier went 11 for 15 with 173 yards, and two scores. Jayden Daniels got the start and had a solid game, going 12 for 17 with 139 and a touchdown. Freshman Walker Howard also saw action with the NCAA's new redshirt rule, allowing redshirts to play in the bowl game.

Defensively, without their top three linemen, the Tigers held Purdue to under 100 yards rushing and had four sacks and three interceptions.

Malik Nabers was the game MVP. He had 9 catches for 163 yards and two scores as a wideout, then threw for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Brian Kelly ends his first season with 10 wins, an SEC Championship Game appearance and great momentum for the program heading into the offseason.