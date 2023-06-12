79°
LSU beats Kentucky 8-3 to win Super Regional; heading to first College World Series since 2017

1 day 1 hour 9 minutes ago Saturday, June 10 2023 Jun 10, 2023 June 10, 2023 11:00 PM June 10, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team won the Baton Rouge Super Regional after beating Kentucky 8-3 in Game 2. LSU will head to its first College World Series since 2017.

                       

Ty Floyd got the start on the mound for LSU, but only pitched 3.1 innings after giving up three home runs. Riley Cooper came in relief and pitched three shutout innings.

Offensively, the Tigers only had eight hits on the night. Senior Cade Beloso hit a three-run homer in the third inning to extend the Tigers' lead. Dylan Crews hit the knock out punch in the ninth with a two-RBI double. 

LSU will play the winner of the Tennessee-Southern Miss series in Omaha. That game is expected to be played on Saturday. 

The opening game of the Series is set for 1 p.m. on Friday. The complete schedule will be  posted here.

                 

MORE: Link to the official website of the Men's College World Series

