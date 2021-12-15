LSU basketball beats Northwestern St, improves to 10-0 for the first time since 2000

BATON ROUGE - It was another dominating performance for the 19th ranked Tigers as they beat Northwestern easily 89-49. LSU's defense came to play again, holding the Demons to just 28 percent shooting, and creating 17 turnovers.

Offensively the Tigers were led again by Tari Eason who had 18 points on 7 of 9 shooting. Three other Tigers were in double figures (Xavier Pinson 15 points, Efton Reid 15 points, and Darius Days 13 points. LSU dominated the glass and points in the paint. Outscoring Northwestern State 50-20.

LSU improves to 10-0 for the first time since the 1999-2000 season. That Tigers team started the year 13-0. LSU will travel on Saturday to Bossier City next to play Louisiana Tech at Brookshire Grocery Arena.