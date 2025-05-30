LSU baseball wins Regional opener over Little Rock 7-0

BATON ROUGE - LSU's opening game of the NCAA's Baton Rouge Regional was delayed for five and a half hours due to weather in the area, but when it got started the hometown Tigers quickly jumped out to a lead against four-seeded Little Rock and cruised to the 7-0 win over the Trojans on Friday night at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU second-baseman Daniel Dickinson finished the night 2 for 5 with 3 RBI on two home runs to pace the Tigers offensively.

LSU head coach Jay Johnson tabbed Anthony Eyanson to start against the Trojans and he worked a scoreless first after surrendering a hit.

The LSU bats would answer with a lead-off hit from freshman Derek Curiel and and RBI single to right from Jake Brown to take a 1-0 lead.

LSU would load the bases with two outs but could not get across any more runs in the first.

The Tigers would strike for the second run of the game in the second inning when Jared Jones singled through the left side of the field to score Chris Stanfield from second base with two outs.

LSU leads 2-0 through four innings of play, the Tigers have scattered five hits.

Eyanson has struck out seven Trojans in 7.2 innings of work on 98 pitches.

LSU will wait to face the winner of DBU and Rhode Island who will start their first game of the Regional at 10:50 p.m. in the winners bracket game on Saturday which is scheduled to start at 5 p.m..