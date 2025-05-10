LSU baseball wins another late night thriller, pitcher Kade Anderson left game with wrist issue

BATON ROUGE - It was another thrilling victory in the late night hours on Friday as Ethan Frey lifted a shot to center field in the bottom of the tenth inning and Jared Jones raced home on the sacrifice fly to give LSU the 5-4 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first game of their weekend SEC series at Alex Box Stadium.

Frey was 2 for 4 with two RBI and a run scored as LSU took a much needed win over another top-ten team.

“It was a great win for our team,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “To beat that caliber of pitching that Arkansas has is awesome. Our players have a lot of confidence, and we’re working hard to be better. I have the privilege of knowing how hard our team works every day.

“The margin between winning and losing is small, so we will just keep working and stay together and play to win tight games against really good teams.”

However the game was not all jubilation as starting LSU pitcher Kade Anderson left the game in the sixth inning with what appeared to be a wrist issue.

After Anderson's 109th pitch of the night he was pulled from the game after a short mound visit with head coach Jay Johnson and LSU's athletic training staff.

After the game Johnson told the assembled media “It was like a cramp in his wrist. They brought him in for an evaluation and he was fine,” according to Scott Rabalais of the Advocate.

Anderson has been LSU's Friday night ace since the start of the season and was having another solid outing against the Razorbacks having struck out 10 batters and allowing three earned runs on seven hits.

The teams resume the series at 5:30 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by the SEC Network.