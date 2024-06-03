90°
LSU baseball to start Sam Dutton in winner-take-all Chapel Hill Regional championship

1 hour 3 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, June 03 2024 Jun 3, 2024 June 03, 2024 4:28 PM June 03, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

CHAPEL HILL - LSU baseball is set for the Chapel Hill Regional winner-take-all championship game with North Carolina.

The Tigers take on the Tar Heels at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN2 Monday afternoon.

Sam Dutton will start on the mound for LSU. Dutton’s last start came in the last game of the regular season against Ole Miss. Dutton only pitched one inning, but didn’t allow a run.

Dutton pitched in Saturday’s loss to UNC, only getting one out while allowing two runs.

Tommy White will lead off for the third straight game.

The winner of Monday’s game will host West Virginia in a Super Regional.

