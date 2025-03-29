LSU baseball start time versus Mississippi State delayed again

BATON ROUGE - After the final game between LSU and Mississippi State was delayed until 6 p.m., LSU announced the game was delayed once again and further updates will come once pitch time is determined.

Stormy weather delayed the Friday night game between the Tigers and the Bulldogs more than two hours. LSU won the game 2-1.

LSU struck first with a solo home run by Ethan Frey in the second inning.

After Mississippi State tied the game 1-1 in the fourth inning, LSU responded in the bottom of the fifth when Luis Hernandez hit a solo homer to left field for a 2-1 lead.

LSU starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson threw for five innings and allowed five hits and one run. Eyanson struck out 12 of the 23 batters he faced.

On Thursday, the Tigers stormed back from a 6-2 deficit with a five-run fifth inning en route to an 8-6 victory over the Bulldogs in the first game of the series.

A three-run blast by second baseman Daniel Dickinson and a two-run homer by shortstop Steven Milam highlighted the Tigers' comeback victory.