Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball start time versus Mississippi State delayed again
BATON ROUGE - After the final game between LSU and Mississippi State was delayed until 6 p.m., LSU announced the game was delayed once again and further updates will come once pitch time is determined.
Stormy weather delayed the Friday night game between the Tigers and the Bulldogs more than two hours. LSU won the game 2-1.
LSU struck first with a solo home run by Ethan Frey in the second inning.
After Mississippi State tied the game 1-1 in the fourth inning, LSU responded in the bottom of the fifth when Luis Hernandez hit a solo homer to left field for a 2-1 lead.
LSU starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson threw for five innings and allowed five hits and one run. Eyanson struck out 12 of the 23 batters he faced.
On Thursday, the Tigers stormed back from a 6-2 deficit with a five-run fifth inning en route to an 8-6 victory over the Bulldogs in the first game of the series.
Trending News
A three-run blast by second baseman Daniel Dickinson and a two-run homer by shortstop Steven Milam highlighted the Tigers' comeback victory.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two Hammond men arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of apartment
-
Man sentenced to 20 years in 2023 homicide; judge also tacks on...
-
One injured in shooting on Pembroke Street and 70th Avenue
-
Man killed after being hit by car while walking to his mailbox...
-
St. George mayoral candidate says he's 'not a quitter'
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball practices ahead of Sweet 16
-
No. 5 LSU baseball takes down Mississippi State 8-6 in game one...
-
Four LSU gymnasts take home All-SEC honors
-
Will Campbell sets the record straight to NFL scouts at LSU Pro...
-
LSU softball uses six-run fourth inning to beat Ragin' Cajuns after trailing...