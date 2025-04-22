70°
LSU baseball start pushed back due to lightning in the area
BATON ROUGE – The LSU-Northwestern State baseball game Tuesday night will start at 7 p.m. due to lightning in the Baton Rouge area.
The game was schedule for a 6:30 p.m. start but that's been moved to later in the evening.
The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.
