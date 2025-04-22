70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball start pushed back due to lightning in the area

1 hour 17 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, April 22 2025 Apr 22, 2025 April 22, 2025 5:45 PM April 22, 2025 in Sports
Source: LSU Sports Information
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE –  The LSU-Northwestern State baseball game Tuesday night will start at 7 p.m. due to lightning in the Baton Rouge area.

The game was schedule for a 6:30 p.m. start but that's been moved to later in the evening.

Trending News

 The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days