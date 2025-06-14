LSU baseball set for rematch with Arkansas

OMAHA, Neb. - It's day three in Omaha for the LSU baseball Tigers and practice is ongoing as the Tigers prepare to face off with SEC foe, Arkansas, tomorrow to start their run in the College World Series.

The Tigers and Razorbacks are the only two SEC teams remaining, and they are also the two highest seeded teams left in the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas is the No. 3 national seed while LSU is the No. 6 national seed.

While the two teams have played one another already this year, they are preparing like any other game.

LSU head coach Jay Johnson believes that this match-up was bound to happen and he thinks it's good for the sport of college baseball.

LSU and Arkansas get going in the College World Series on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT at Charles Schwab Field. The game will be televised on ESPN.