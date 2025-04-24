LSU baseball readies for top-ten showdown with Tennessee

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball dropped a tough game to Northwestern on Tuesday night, but with a top-ten showdown with Tennessee on deck head coach Jay Johnson knows his team needs to turn their attention to being at their best.

“We’ve moved on to what’s ahead of us. In baseball, you have to master the ability to move forward. In my position as the leader of the program, I analyze everything. The good thing about young people is that they have an ability to move forward, and I will rely on that with our team," Johnson said of moving forward against the Vols.

It's a match-up of the last two national champions as LSU won the World Series in 2023 and the Vols took home the title in 2024.

"My belief is that a bad game has nothing to do with the next game, or the next pitch, unless we allow it to. Tennessee is a very talented team, obviously, and has been for several years. They have big arms, big bats, and on the pitching side they do what they do really well. Offensively, they can really drive the baseball and play with a physical nature.”

LSU will run left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson out on the mound to get the series started on Friday night against Tennessee at 6:30 p.m..

The Tigers lead the all-time series with Tennessee with a 62-33 record, however the Vols have won four straight games over LSU including a three-game sweep in Knoxville last season followed by 4-3 win over the Tigers in the 2024 SEC Tournament championship game in Hoover.

The last time these two teams played in Baton Rouge LSU claimed a 2-1 SEC series victory over Tennessee in 2023.

No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (34-7, 12-6 SEC) at No. 4 LSU Tigers (34-8, 12-6 SEC)

DATES/TIMES

Friday, April 25 @ 6:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, April 26 @ 7 p.m. CT

Sunday, April 27 @ 2 p.m. CT

STADIUM

Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RANKINGS

LSU – No. 4 Baseball America, No. 5 USA Today, No. 7 D1 Baseball

Tennessee – No. 5 Baseball America, No. 6 USA Today, No. 6 D1 Baseball

RADIO

LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

TV/ONLINE